April 21 Abbvie Inc

* Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target

* Argenx will conduct research and development through IND-enabling studies

* Upon successful completion of these studies, Abbvie may exercise an exclusive option to license ARGX-115 program

* Argenx will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from abbvie for exclusive option to license ARGX-115

* Argenx will receive near-term preclinical milestones of $20 million

* Argenx is also eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and commercial payments up to $625 million

* Should abbvie not exercise its option to license ARGX-115, argenx retains right to pursue development of ARGX-115 alone

* Upon reaching a predetermined preclinical stage milestone, Abbvie will fund further garp-related research by Argenx for two years

* Abbvie will have right to license additional therapeutic programs emerging from this research

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)