April 21 Abbvie Inc
* Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target
* Argenx will conduct research and development through IND-enabling studies
* Upon successful completion of these studies, Abbvie may exercise an exclusive option to license ARGX-115 program
* Argenx will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from abbvie for exclusive option to license ARGX-115
* Argenx will receive near-term preclinical milestones of $20 million
* Argenx is also eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and commercial payments up to $625 million
* Should abbvie not exercise its option to license ARGX-115, argenx retains right to pursue development of ARGX-115 alone
* Upon reaching a predetermined preclinical stage milestone, Abbvie will fund further garp-related research by Argenx for two years
* Abbvie will have right to license additional therapeutic programs emerging from this research
