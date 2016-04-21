April 21 Sparebanken More :

* Q1 net interest income 250 million Norwegian crowns ($30.80 million) versus 255 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 120 million crowns versus 122 million crowns year ago

* Q1 reversal of loan losses 2 million crowns versus loan losses 8 million crowns year ago

* The level of losses in Sparebanken Møre is anticipated to remain low in 2016

* Group's cost-effectiveness will in 2016 remain within the internal target of 45 pct

* Good results are expected in 2016, with a return on equity exceeding the target of 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1165 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)