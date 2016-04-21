April 21 Sandnes Sparebank :
* Says has resolved to change the preliminary financial statements for 2015 due to increased
write-downs in connection with two of the bank's engagements
* Says write-downs amount to 154 million Norwegian crowns ($18.98 million) and will be
booked in 2015
* Profit after tax for 2015 is reduced from positive result of 41 million crowns to a
negative result of loss of 74 million crowns
* Additional write-downs causes a reduction in group's common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
from 13.0 pct to 12.1 pct
* Proposes to Supervisory Board to carry out a rights issue with gross proceeds of 350
million crowns
* Proposed equity issue will increase group's CET1 ratio by 2.1 percentage point, from 12.1
pct to 14.2 pct
* Equity issue will ensure that bank meets its capital requirements and has capacity for
moderate and profitable growth, and a potential distribution of dividend
