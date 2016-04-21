April 21 Computacenter Plc

* Revenue for Q1, on an as reported basis, increased by 2% to £730.2 million (2015: £715.8 million).

* Overall revenue in UK was down 4% in Q1 to £348.5 million (2015: £361.3 million)

* Total revenue in our German business increased by 7% in constant currency to £281.2 million (2015: £261.8 million)

* At end of Q1 2016, group net funds were £102.5 million compared to £26.0 million at end of Q1 2015

* We expect 2016 to be a year of progress and we also expect to end year with record levels of net funds.