UPDATE 3-Galenica Sante raises $1.9 bln in Europe's biggest IPO this year
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Recasts headline, first paragraph to highlight Europe's biggest IPO of 2017)
April 21 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Interim results from DIAGNODE-1 indicate clear and desired re-balancing of immune system after administration of Diamyd directly into lymph nodes
* Interim results indicate that administration of a low dose of diabetes vaccine diamyd in lymph glands re-balances immune system towards a so called Th2 response
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Recasts headline, first paragraph to highlight Europe's biggest IPO of 2017)
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* Says the company will be imposed fine of T$2.5 million by Fair Trade Commission