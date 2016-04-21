UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Clicks Group Ltd
* Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for half-year increased by 15.1% to 204.4 cents and interim dividend was increased by 16.0% to 76.0 cents per share
* Group turnover increased by 13.4% to r12.1 billion, with retail sales growing by 13.4% and upd by 12.8%. Selling price inflation was contained to 4.4% for period
* Has approved an interim gross ordinary dividend for period ended 29 february 2016 of 76.0 cents per share (2015: 65.5 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources