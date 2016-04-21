BRIEF-Skyworth Digital Holdings Group TV sales volume in March down 8 pct
* Group's tv sales volume in china market recorded a decline of 25 pct and 7 pct year-on-year in March 2017 and in April 2016 to March 2017, respectively
April 21 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion :
* Q1 net sales 229.9 million euros ($259.65 million) versus 243.3 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q1 EBITDA 40.3 million euros versus 37.6 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q1 net profit 27.2 million euros versus 25 million euros in Reuters poll
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
* Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)