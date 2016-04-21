UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Protek :
* FY 2015 profit for the period 10.97 billion roubles ($169.21 million) versus 4.79 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 195.31 billion roubles versus 156.95 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2438oyP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8325 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources