UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Husqvarna Ab
* Husqvarna exec says sees negative currency effects of around 450 million SEK ($55.5 mln) 2016 versus previous forecast of 500 million
* CEO says ambition for division Consumer Brands is still to reach break-even this year, 5 pct operating margin in 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1121 Swedish crowns)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources