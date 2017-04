April 21 Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Q1 net revenue was 15.4 million euros ($17.38 million) versus 16.2 million euros year ago, which represents a year on year decrease of 5 percent

* Q1 operating profit was 3.1 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 unchanged ($1 = 0.8861 euros)