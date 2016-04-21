BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reports Consolidated Revenues Of $345.4 mln And PreTax earnings of $60.0 million for quarter
* Authorizes expanded share repurchase program of up to $200 million of KCG common stock and warrants
* KCG holdings inc says increases book value to $16.42 per share and tangible book value to $15.30 per share at quarter end
* Announces consolidated earnings of $0.41 per diluted share for Q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $311.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7