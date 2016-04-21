BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 KeyCorp
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income mid-single digit percentage without benefit from higher interest rates
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income in mid-single digit growth with the benefit of higher interest rates
* Sees FY 2016 non interest income to have low to mid single digit growth compared to 2015
* KeyCorp says dividend expected to increase to $.085 per common share in 2q16
* Net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40 -60 bps in 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7