BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Announces at--market offering of up to us$10 million
* At--Market offering agreement dated april 20, with Rodman & Renshaw, a unit of h.c. Wainwright & co., llc
* Sales of common shares will be made through "at market distributions" directly on nyse market llc or on any other existing trading market in us
* No offers or sales of common shares will be made in canada on toronto stock exchange or other trading markets in canada
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7