April 21 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Announces at--market offering of up to us$10 million

* At--Market offering agreement dated april 20, with Rodman & Renshaw, a unit of h.c. Wainwright & co., llc

* Sales of common shares will be made through "at market distributions" directly on nyse market llc or on any other existing trading market in us

* No offers or sales of common shares will be made in canada on toronto stock exchange or other trading markets in canada