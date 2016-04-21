BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Air Canada
* Air canada confirms incident involving air canada express flight ac7804
* An evas air beechcraft 1900 was involved in an incident upon landing at gander international airpor
* Says passengers walked off aircraft and were brought to terminal for assistance
* Evas air will be cooperating with transportation safety board of canada in investigation of cause of this incident.
* Air canada express flight ac7804 sustained damage to its landing gear upon landing, according to initial reports
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7