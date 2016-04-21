Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.45
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 load factor 82.0% versus 83.4%
* Qtrly total operating revenues $1.35 billion versus $1.27 billion
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 traffic 8.57 billion RPMS, up 11 percent
* Sees Q2 capacity 11,000 million to 11,050 million
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 capacity 10.45 billion RPMS, up 12.9 percent
* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.00 cents to 8.05 cents
* Sees FY 2016 capacity 43,100 million to 43,200 million
* Q1 consol capacity ASMS 10,453 million versus 9,257 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1VDItg7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing