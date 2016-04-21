Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Itt Educational Services Inc
* Received a letter from Accrediting Council For Independent Colleges and Schools
* Letter informing of certain adverse information since 2014 regarding financial and regulatory matters confronting Co, technical institutes
* ACICS directed ITT technical institutes to show cause at next ACICS meeting why its current grants of accreditation should not be withdrawn
* Letter also requires company to submit certain information and plans to ACICS prior to next ACICS meeting
* Company is "confident" that it has and will continue to meet ACICS accreditation standards Source text: (1.usa.gov/20ZXxUz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing