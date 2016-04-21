BRIEF-Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of Hyperion
* Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Holosfind SA :
* Holosfind to list 3,333,333 new shares as of April 22 following exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: