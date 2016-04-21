Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Ingersoll-rand Plc
* Says CEO M W Lamach's 2015 total compensation was $17.3 million versus $19.4 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing