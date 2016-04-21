UPDATE 1-Large Deutsche Bank investors back 8 bln euro cap hike
* CEO Cryan has pledged to see through turnaround (Adds details on large shareholders)
April 21 S&P:
* Ratings on the republic of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable
* Also affirming 'AXA/AXA-2' ASEAN regional scale rating on the Philippines
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that key economic fiscal, external, and monetary credit measures for Philippines will continue to improve
* Expect the Philippines to remain in a net external creditor position, demonstrated by its net external debt
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing