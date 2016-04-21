April 21 Weisman Group LLC

* Weisman Group Llc and affiliates report 5.24 pct stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime as of april 20 - SEC filing

* Weisman Group says it may seek to explore initiatives that may include overtures to Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc for taking the co private