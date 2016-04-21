PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Weisman Group LLC
* Weisman Group Llc and affiliates report 5.24 pct stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime as of april 20 - SEC filing
* Weisman Group says it may seek to explore initiatives that may include overtures to Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc for taking the co private Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* VOXX Electronics enters purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products