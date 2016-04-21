April 21 Cemex SAB De CV

* Says consolidated net sales reached $3.2 billion during Q1 of 2016, an increase of 3 percent on a like to-like basis

* Says Q1 operating EBITDA increased 12 percent on a like-to-like basis during quarter to $583 million versus same period in 2015

* Says controlling interest net income improved to $35 million during Q1 from loss of $149 million in same period last year

* Says total debt plus perpetual notes increased by $672 million during quarter

* Says on a like-to-like basis, operating earnings before other expenses, net, in q1 increased 19 percent to $358 million