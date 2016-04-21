April 21 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs investment agreement with individual investors being
shareholders of Lease Link Sp. z o.o to acquire new shares of
Lease Link
* After acquisition of new shares of Lease Link, Pragma
Faktoring will hold 50 percent stake in increased capital of
Lease Link
* After completion of business goals, Pragma Faktoring may
increase its stake in Lease Link to 71.5 percent
* Under investment agreement, on April 21, capital increase
of Lease Link was carried out and Pragma Faktoring made a
statement on the acquisition of 100 shares, representing 50 pct
of the increased share capital of Lease Link
* Pragma Faktoring is unit of Pragma Inkaso SA
