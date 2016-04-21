BRIEF-Sinphar Pharmaceutical will be imposed fine of T$2.5 mln
* Says the company will be imposed fine of T$2.5 million by Fair Trade Commission
April 21 Novartis Ag
* Ceo says sees lack of urgency among U.S. doctors to switch patients to entresto, 'still bullish' on heart drug
* Ceo says expects cosentyx will show 'nice sales increase' quarter on quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 18-38 percent y/y from 168 million yuan ($24.37 million) a year earlier
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016