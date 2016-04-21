BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Blackstone Group LP
* Says in Q1 reached $344 bln in total AUM, with $80 bln of gross inflows driving 11% year over-year AUM growth
* Q1 total revenue $929.4 million versus $2.51 billion
* Blackstone Group LP says economic net income was $371 million ($0.31/unit) in Q1
* Blackstone Group LP says has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.28 per common unit
* Q1 distributable earnings of $0.33/unit versus $1.05/unit
* Blackstone Group LP says GAAP net income was $150 million ($0.23/unit diluted) for the quarter
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7