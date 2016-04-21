April 21 Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Bluelinx announces deleveraging plan

* Initiative included a strategic review of company's distribution centers and company has identified four facilities for closure

* Says company will continue to fully operate four facilities, with transition actions commencing immediately

* Says expect to close four facilities by end of 2016

* Charges associated with facility closures include about $3.5 million to $4.5 million of costs in connection with exiting these facilities