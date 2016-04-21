BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Bluelinx Holdings Inc
* Bluelinx announces deleveraging plan
* Initiative included a strategic review of company's distribution centers and company has identified four facilities for closure
* Says company will continue to fully operate four facilities, with transition actions commencing immediately
* Says expect to close four facilities by end of 2016
* Charges associated with facility closures include about $3.5 million to $4.5 million of costs in connection with exiting these facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7