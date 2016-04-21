BRIEF-Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park's 2016 profit up, plans financing
April 7 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co Ltd
April 21 Urban&Civic Plc
* Robert Adair, deputy chairman has brought forward date of his resignation and stepped down from board on 20 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co Ltd
VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its euro zone creditors agreed on key elements of reforms needed to unlock new loans, with a total of 2 percent of gross domestic product of measures to be implemented in 2019 and 2020, the head of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday.
ZAGREB, April 7 Croatia's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected a request from local banks to consider whether a law on the conversion of Swiss franc loans into euros, aimed at protecting borrowers and implemented in late 2015, was against the constitution.