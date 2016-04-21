BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Celestica Inc Sees Q2 Non
* Celestica inc says q1 revenue: $1.353 billion rose 4% compared to q1 of 2015
* Celestica Inc says q1 adjusted eps $0.26
* Celestica Inc says q1 ifrs eps $0.18
* Celestica Inc says for q2 ending june 30, 2016, anticipate revenue to be in range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion
* IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7