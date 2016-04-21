BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion
April 21 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :
* For six months ended 29 February 2016, sees EPS of between 4.9 cents and 5.9 cents, a decrease of 18 pct - 32 pct versus last year
* Decrease is due to an adjustment to deferred tax liability on fair value adjustments to investment properties as a result of increase in CGT (Capital Gains Tax)
* Increase in CGT inclusion rate has no impact on headline earnings per share.
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing