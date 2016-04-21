April 21 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* For six months ended 29 February 2016, sees EPS of between 4.9 cents and 5.9 cents, a decrease of 18 pct - 32 pct versus last year

* Decrease is due to an adjustment to deferred tax liability on fair value adjustments to investment properties as a result of increase in CGT (Capital Gains Tax)

