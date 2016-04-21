BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion
April 21 Victoria Park AB :
* Q1 revenue 176 million Swedish crowns ($21.75 million) versus 118 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 122 million crowns versus 849 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.0928 Swedish crowns)
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28