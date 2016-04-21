April 21 General Steel Holdings Inc

* General steel announces notice of noncompliance with nyse continued listing standards

* Received notice from nyse indicating that company is not in compliance with nyse's continued listing requirements

* Is working diligently with its auditor to compile and disseminate information required to be included in form 10-k

* Expects to file form 10-k in near future, and before deadline set by nyse