BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 General Steel Holdings Inc
* General steel announces notice of noncompliance with nyse continued listing standards
* Received notice from nyse indicating that company is not in compliance with nyse's continued listing requirements
* Is working diligently with its auditor to compile and disseminate information required to be included in form 10-k
* Expects to file form 10-k in near future, and before deadline set by nyse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7