BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 (Reuters) -
* General Motors CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Expects U.S. auto industry growing at 3 percent level for rest of the year
* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Credit availability, low interest rate, strong household balance sheet supportive of 17.5 million-18 million SAAR for 2016
* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Monitoring the economic situation but constructive on U.S. auto industry in 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042