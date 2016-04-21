BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 (Reuters) -
* FDA staff says it does not agree with Sarepta's characterization of inaccuracies in the initial FDA briefing document
* Tone of FDA staff briefing documents on Sarepta's DMD drug seem consistent with prior briefing documents
* FDA staff say new data and analyses provided by Sarepta increase concerns about the reliability of eteplirsen data
* FDA staff say any beneficial effects of eteplirsen are unlikely to be large enough to be detectable outside of a placebo-controlled trial Further company coverage:
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7