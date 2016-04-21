BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
April 21 Gazprombank :
* Says completes placement of 5 billion rouble ($76.68 million) BO-22 series bonds in full Source text - bit.ly/1ropnhb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: