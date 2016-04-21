April 21 Compass Minerals International Inc

* Refinanced senior secured credit facilities with $400 million senior secured term loan, $300 million senior secured revolver

* New credit facilities replace $471 million in term loans and a $125 million revolver

New credit facilities mature on july 1, 2021, carry an interest rate of libor plus 1.5 percent based on company's current leverage