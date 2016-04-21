BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Terraform Power Inc
* On april 20, 2016, terraform power inc and terraform power entered into settlement and mutual release agreement
* Settlement and mutual release agreement with lap shareholders
* Agreement resolves disputes between parties in connection with share purchase agreement among sunedison holdings and lap shareholders
* Made one-time payment to lap of $10.0 million in exchange for and contingent on termination of arbitration against terraform power Source text: (1.usa.gov/1U7fT4S) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7