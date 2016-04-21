April 21 Under Armour Inc

* Says direct to consumer revenues grew 33 percent to $236 million - Conf call

* Says gross margins for FY 2016 expected to be relatively flat - Conf call

* Says expect Q2 revenues to grow at a high 20 percentage rate - Conf call

* Says expect Q2 expect gross margin to be relatively flat- Conf call

* Says saw footwear average selling prices up in high single digits in Q1 - Conf call