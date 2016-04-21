BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
April 21 Under Armour Inc
* Says direct to consumer revenues grew 33 percent to $236 million - Conf call
* Says gross margins for FY 2016 expected to be relatively flat - Conf call
* Says expect Q2 revenues to grow at a high 20 percentage rate - Conf call
* Says expect Q2 expect gross margin to be relatively flat- Conf call
* Says saw footwear average selling prices up in high single digits in Q1 - Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.