BRIEF-Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical sees Q1 net profit up 18-38 pct
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 18-38 percent y/y from 168 million yuan ($24.37 million) a year earlier
April 21 Actelion Ltd
* Coo says could take another six to nine months before generic tracleer enters u.s. Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 18-38 percent y/y from 168 million yuan ($24.37 million) a year earlier
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds market reaction, details about dividend)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016