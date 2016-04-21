BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc :
* On April 20, 2016, California court issued order granting UMG Recordings's motion for partial summary judgment - SEC filing
* Court issued a decision finding that company and IFP willfully infringed UMG's copyrights
* Decision, order didn't quantify damages, which court will determine at upcoming trial; co currently intends to appeal decision Source text 1.usa.gov/26gLypy Further company coverage:
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042