BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 Acorn Energy Inc:
* Initiated a process to liquidate assets of its Gridsense subsidiary
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042