April 21 (Reuters) -

* Bats global markets inc reports march data and highlights

* Bats global markets inc says executed 25.8% of all march volume for etf trading

* Bats global markets inc says hotspot posted average daily volume of $25.5 billion in march

* Bats global markets says in u.s. Options, bats reported 10.3% market share for march