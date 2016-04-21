BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Bats global markets inc reports march data and highlights
* Bats global markets inc says executed 25.8% of all march volume for etf trading
* Bats global markets inc says hotspot posted average daily volume of $25.5 billion in march
* Bats global markets says in u.s. Options, bats reported 10.3% market share for march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7