BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
April 21 (Reuters) -
* SecureWorks IPO may price at low end of $15.50-$17.50 range or below - WSJ, citing sources Source text: (on.wsj.com/1XKOqFa) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.