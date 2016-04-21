BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter initiates offer to exchange shares of baxter for shares of baxalta
* Baxter has commenced an offer to exchange up to 12,800,000 shares of baxalta common stock that are currently owned by baxter
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners