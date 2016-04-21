April 21 Glacier Bancorp Inc :

* Glacier Bancorp Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Dividend declared of $0.20 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, over prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S