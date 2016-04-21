BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Time Inc
* Says CEO Joseph Ripp's 2015 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.8 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1r2BNLm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners