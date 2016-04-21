BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Microsoft Corp :
* Sees Q4 productivity and business processes revenue $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion
* Microsoft corp sees Q4 more personal computing revenue $8.7 billion to $9 billion
* Microsoft Corp sees negative impact of 3 points on total revenue from foreign exchange in Q4
* Sees Q4 intelligent cloud revenue $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion Source text: bit.ly/23Myl9h Further company coverage:
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise