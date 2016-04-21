BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises soybean futures (S) initial margins for speculators by 16.7 percent to $1,925 per contract from $1,650
* Margins will be effective after the close of business on April 22 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise