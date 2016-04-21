April 21 (Reuters) -

* Alon Blue Square notified of deferral of record date and payment date for Series C Debentures

* Record date for payment of outstanding principal,interest on Series C Debentures was postponed to May 5, 2016

* Payment date for payment was postponed to May 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)