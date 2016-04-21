BRIEF-Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical sees Q1 net profit up 18-38 pct
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 18-38 percent y/y from 168 million yuan ($24.37 million) a year earlier
April 21 Nexstim Oyj :
* Janne Huhtala has stepped down as CEO of Nexstim
* Martin Jamieson, Nexstim's chairman, will assume position of CEO
* Search for substantive CEO has been initiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds market reaction, details about dividend)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016