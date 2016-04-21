BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 Viacom Inc :
* Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal
* Details of agreement were not disclosed
* Select Viacom live and video-on-demand content to join Sling TV single- and multi-stream services
* Viacom portfolio, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Bet, and MTV, to remain available on Dish
* Specific packaging details were not announced
* Renewal applies to 18 Viacom channels dish currently carries, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, TV Land, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons
* Co, Dish agreed to terms for multi-year contract renewal that provides dish customers with uninterrupted access to Viacom networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042