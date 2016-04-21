BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
April 21 FCA US LLC:
* Voluntarily recalling estimated 23,879 vans in u.s. To relocate electrical connector
* Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents
* Affected are model year 2015-2016 ram promaster city vans; an additional 3,050 vehicles are being recalled in canada Source text: bit.ly/1U7naBM Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.